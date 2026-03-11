Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 9192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

RNLSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Renault from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Renault to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

