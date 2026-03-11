Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 42993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.9599.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Treasury Wine Estates is a Melbourne?based global wine company that produces, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of wines. Its portfolio spans premium, luxury and commercial brands, including Penfolds, Beringer, Stags’ Leap Family Vineyards, Wolf Blass, Lindeman’s and Matua. The company sources fruit from a mix of owned vineyards and long-term grower partnerships across key wine regions in Australia, California and New Zealand.

The business was established in 2011 following a demerger from Foster’s Group and traces its heritage back to the founding of Penfolds in 1844.

