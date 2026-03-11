Cheems (cheems.pet) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.58 Million (CHEEMS)

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market capitalization of $97.32 million and $2.58 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cheems (cheems.pet) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,644.61 or 0.99939568 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Profile

Cheems (cheems.pet) launched on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. The official website for Cheems (cheems.pet) is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Buying and Selling Cheems (cheems.pet)

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.0000005 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $2,571,453.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheems (cheems.pet) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheems (cheems.pet) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.