c8ntinuum 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.03 Million (CTM)

c8ntinuum (CTM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. c8ntinuum has a total market capitalization of $357.08 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of c8ntinuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, c8ntinuum has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One c8ntinuum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About c8ntinuum

c8ntinuum launched on April 14th, 2025. c8ntinuum’s total supply is 4,359,542,107 tokens. c8ntinuum’s official website is c8ntinuum.com. c8ntinuum’s official Twitter account is @c8ntinuum.

According to CryptoCompare, “c8ntinuum (CTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. c8ntinuum has a current supply of 4,359,542,107.432732 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of c8ntinuum is 0.08229446 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,028,271.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://c8ntinuum.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as c8ntinuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade c8ntinuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy c8ntinuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

