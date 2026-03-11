Movement (MOVE) Price Tops $0.0208 on Exchanges

Movement (MOVE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Movement token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Movement has a total market cap of $73.00 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of Movement was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Movement has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,644.61 or 0.99939568 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Movement

Movement launched on September 29th, 2024. Movement’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,508,333,333 tokens. Movement’s official message board is www.movementnetwork.xyz/blog. The official website for Movement is www.movementnetwork.xyz. Movement’s official Twitter account is @movementfdn.

Movement Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Movement (MOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Movement has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,508,333,333 in circulation. The last known price of Movement is 0.02072365 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $16,221,016.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movementnetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Movement directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Movement should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Movement using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

