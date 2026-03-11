Short Interest in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE) Increases By 3,409.4%

Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 429,657 shares, an increase of 3,409.4% from the February 12th total of 12,243 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $33.20.
Capital Group Global Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.
Capital Group Global Equity ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
