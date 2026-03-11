Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCR) Short Interest Up 2,229.0% in February

Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,325 shares, a growth of 2,229.0% from the February 12th total of 658 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA NBCR opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.02. Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF (NBCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in US large-cap stocks. The fund selects based on fundamental analysis conducted by portfolio managers in collaboration with research analysts. NBCR was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

