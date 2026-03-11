Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PEG opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $174,263.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 292,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,503,093.74. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.