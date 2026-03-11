Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Barratt Redrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Barratt Redrow has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

