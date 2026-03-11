Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $119.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KB. Zacks Research raised KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company’s principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

