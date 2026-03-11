The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 450.0% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $315.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Progressive from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $336,973.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.10. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $29,892.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 828 shares in the company, valued at $175,536. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,420. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $206.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.19. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $197.92 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.08%.

Key Progressive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

