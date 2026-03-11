RTX Corporation $RTX Position Cut by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 194.5% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.46 and its 200-day moving average is $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) won a follow-on contract to supply TJ150 engines for Leidos’ AGM-190A small cruise missile — a direct defense backlog win that should help near?term revenue visibility and support cash flow. Pratt & Whitney contract

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) won a follow-on contract to supply TJ150 engines for Leidos’ AGM-190A small cruise missile — a direct defense backlog win that should help near?term revenue visibility and support cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media coverage highlights RTX’s strong 1?year performance (shares up ~62.5% over the past year) and cites defense contract wins, production investment and rising earnings expectations — these narratives reinforce the company’s FY2026 guidance and investor confidence. RTX outperforms industry

Analyst/media coverage highlights RTX’s strong 1?year performance (shares up ~62.5% over the past year) and cites defense contract wins, production investment and rising earnings expectations — these narratives reinforce the company’s FY2026 guidance and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst commentary is broadly constructive, with multiple write-ups and broker interest cited as supporting buy/hold sentiment — analyst momentum can sustain investor demand if earnings/guidance remain intact. Wall Street analysts on RTX

Wall Street analyst commentary is broadly constructive, with multiple write-ups and broker interest cited as supporting buy/hold sentiment — analyst momentum can sustain investor demand if earnings/guidance remain intact. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-level flows: coverage notes a defense ETF could continue rallying if the Iran conflict escalates — positive for defense demand but not a company-specific driver; ETF inflows are supportive but also increase correlation across names. Defense ETF outlook

Sector-level flows: coverage notes a defense ETF could continue rallying if the Iran conflict escalates — positive for defense demand but not a company-specific driver; ETF inflows are supportive but also increase correlation across names. Neutral Sentiment: Several high?visibility stories about “RTX” GPUs (NVIDIA restarting RTX 3060 production with Samsung, restocked RTX 50?series laptops, novelty gold RTX 5090) are driving headline noise — these relate to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX brand, not RTX Corporation, and may cause ticker/name confusion among retail traders rather than change RTX Corp fundamentals. NVIDIA RTX 3060/Samsung

Several high?visibility stories about “RTX” GPUs (NVIDIA restarting RTX 3060 production with Samsung, restocked RTX 50?series laptops, novelty gold RTX 5090) are driving headline noise — these relate to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX brand, not RTX Corporation, and may cause ticker/name confusion among retail traders rather than change RTX Corp fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Barron’s notes defense stocks haven’t broadly benefited from Iran?related headlines, indicating investor skepticism about sustainable revenue upside — sector weakness or rotation can pressure RTX shares even when company fundamentals are solid. Defense stocks are down

Barron’s notes defense stocks haven’t broadly benefited from Iran?related headlines, indicating investor skepticism about sustainable revenue upside — sector weakness or rotation can pressure RTX shares even when company fundamentals are solid. Negative Sentiment: Risk reminder from Forbes: commentary on historical volatility and “hidden dangers” for defense investors underscores downside risk (large drawdowns in past corrections) — this can dampen sentiment and amplify downside on negative macro or execution news. Forbes risk piece

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

