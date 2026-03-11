Capital International Sarl Has $2.28 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 202.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 423.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.