Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.17 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $193.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.73.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $740,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,322. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $383,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,566. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,018 shares of company stock worth $54,457,751. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

