Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $282,487,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,652,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,851,000 after buying an additional 1,778,653 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 720,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,107,000 after buying an additional 495,712 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,699,000 after acquiring an additional 362,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,965,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.9%

ATO stock opened at $183.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.93. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $141.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

