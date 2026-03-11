Capital World Investors Sells 427,843 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,799,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 427,843 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,484,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 624.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,276,305.28. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total value of $6,163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,380.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $994.36. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $1,500.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.