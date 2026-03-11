Capital World Investors Sells 109,992 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109,992 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,424,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Tableaux LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,589,000 after buying an additional 621,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,316,000 after acquiring an additional 373,027 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 169.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,030,000 after acquiring an additional 359,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $92,628,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $618.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $651.52 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $606.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.64.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.