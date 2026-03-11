Capital World Investors Acquires 1,366,467 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366,467 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $1,105,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.