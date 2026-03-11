Capital World Investors Purchases 1,061,167 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,578,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,167 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $626,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 483.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 82,410 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 17.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.74.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

