Capital World Investors Purchases 237,342 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,145,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,342 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $840,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $165.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.37 and a 200 day moving average of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 48.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Weiss Ratings raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Key Stories Impacting Live Nation Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company’s core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry’s largest ticketing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.