Capital World Investors Has $1.05 Billion Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Capital World Investors raised its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,944 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.06% of FTAI Aviation worth $1,054,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,075,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,012,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,140,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,416 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after buying an additional 795,675 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,455,000 after buying an additional 749,080 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $271.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.29. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 257.07%. The business had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTAI. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.22.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

