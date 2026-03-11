Capital International Investors Acquires 392,336 Shares of TPG Inc. $TPG

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,682,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,336 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TPG were worth $671,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPG by 268.7% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG by 252.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in TPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in TPG by 54.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in TPG by 572.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. TPG had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 554.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded TPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TPG from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

