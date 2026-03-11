Capital International Investors Acquires 95,274 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,539,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,274 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $325,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 37.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 220,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 60,491 shares in the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 128,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,447 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,050,000 after acquiring an additional 862,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.