Capital International Investors Sells 8,030,862 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,788,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,030,862 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $572,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,637.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.CoStar Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 target price on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.35.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

