NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,136,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,591 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in NiSource were worth $352,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $647,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,138,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,216,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price target on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NiSource Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NI stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

