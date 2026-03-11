United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $29,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $774.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.86 by ($0.77). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $1,090.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $972.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $965.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on United Rentals from $1,123.00 to $1,041.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total transaction of $1,969,938.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,996.08. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

