Capital International Investors Sells 1,040,227 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Capital International Investors decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $271,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,422,000 after buying an additional 1,241,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,705,000 after buying an additional 1,019,145 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

