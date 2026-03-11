Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,615 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $26,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised GE Vernova from a “peer perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.

GEV opened at $838.14 on Wednesday.

NYSE GEV opened at $838.14 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $894.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $749.97 and its 200 day moving average is $659.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co. issued a rare double upgrade on GEV — moving the stock from Sell to Buy and boosting the price target to $1,100 — a high?profile upgrade that can drive investor flows and sentiment. Rothschild Upgrade

Rothschild & Co. issued a rare double upgrade on GEV — moving the stock from Sell to Buy and boosting the price target to $1,100 — a high?profile upgrade that can drive investor flows and sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Index inclusion: GE Vernova was added to the S&P 100, which typically increases demand from index funds and ETFs and supports share price momentum. S&P 100 Inclusion

Index inclusion: GE Vernova was added to the S&P 100, which typically increases demand from index funds and ETFs and supports share price momentum. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental demand drivers cited across coverage: analysts and articles point to robust gas turbine orders, AI/data?center power needs, and growth in wind and grid infrastructure as primary reasons for the rally. Those end?market tailwinds support higher revenue and margin expectations. Drivers Article

Fundamental demand drivers cited across coverage: analysts and articles point to robust gas turbine orders, AI/data?center power needs, and growth in wind and grid infrastructure as primary reasons for the rally. Those end?market tailwinds support higher revenue and margin expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong recent results provide a backdrop: GEV reported an outsized quarterly EPS beat and revenue beat in late January, which underpins the bullish analyst moves and investor confidence. Earnings/Stats

Strong recent results provide a backdrop: GEV reported an outsized quarterly EPS beat and revenue beat in late January, which underpins the bullish analyst moves and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analyst coverage and favorable writeups (Erste Group initiation, feature pieces noting the multi?year rally) are amplifying visibility but vary in immediacy and conviction. Analyst Coverage

Additional analyst coverage and favorable writeups (Erste Group initiation, feature pieces noting the multi?year rally) are amplifying visibility but vary in immediacy and conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Media narratives highlighting GEV as a high?performing power/energy story (e.g., 247WallStreet pieces) support sentiment but are more thematic than company?specific catalysts. Feature Article

Media narratives highlighting GEV as a high?performing power/energy story (e.g., 247WallStreet pieces) support sentiment but are more thematic than company?specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and downside risk: GEV trades at a premium (high P/E) after the rally — analysts and columnists warn that expensive stocks have less room for error if execution or demand softens. That valuation risk can increase volatility and downside if results miss expectations. Valuation Caution

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

