NIKE, Inc. $NKE Stake Lessened by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,169,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,253,144 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $290,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.
In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets reiterated an Outperform rating and a $78 price target, highlighting a path to recovery (China recovery cited as key). RBC Capital Markets Sees Path to Growth for Nike (NKE), Reiterates Outperform Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Nike established a new $1 billion, 364?day unsecured revolving credit facility—adds short?term liquidity and gives the company flexibility during its restructuring. Nike Establishes New $1 Billion Short-Term Credit Facility
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive (consensus around “Moderate Buy”) and some premarket commentary pointed to a bullish analyst call that briefly lifted the stock. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Nike’s planned “channel reset” frames the story as an operating?model shift—critical for long?term margins but also a multi?year execution risk; this is more about strategy than immediate earnings. Nike’s Channel Reset Could Decide Its Next Five Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Roundups explaining intraday moves note a mix of restructuring charges and corporate actions that can produce short-term volatility while positioning the company for improved margin mix. What’s Going On With Nike Stock Today?
- Negative Sentiment: Nike has fallen for seven straight sessions, a selloff that reflects investor concern about near?term demand, channel cleanup and the pace of China recovery. Nike drops for the seventh straight session
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the recent 7?day loss (~?12%) and the sizable market?cap decline, signaling sentiment has turned cautious and could pressure short?term multiples. Is Nike Stock Now A Value Play?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market writeups comparing sector peers point to execution and demand as reasons Nike is underperforming, keeping downside risk until channel and China trends stabilize. Why Nike is Down, and Netflix is Up
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.61.
Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
