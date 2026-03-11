Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 11,260 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 210.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $303.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.10 and a 200-day moving average of $349.48. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.