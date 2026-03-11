Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 11,260 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 210.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting American Express
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America Securities upgraded AXP to a Buy, providing immediate analyst support that can attract buyers and slow declines. American Express (AXP) Receives a Buy from Bank of America Securities
- Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a ~16% dividend increase, boosting income appeal for dividend investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. American Express Is Raising Its Payout by 16%
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. News & World Report credit-card awards included American Express among winners, reinforcing product competitiveness and consumer visibility. U.S. News & World Report Debuts 2026 Credit Card Awards
- Positive Sentiment: Company growth story tied to experiential offerings (sports) and a new World Trade Center HQ highlights strategic revenue channels and brand-building initiatives. American Express Growth Story Links Sports Experiences And New World Trade Center HQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry valuation pieces (e.g., Mastercard at ~25.9x P/E) provide peer context—investors are debating whether payments stocks are fairly priced, which can mute conviction on AXP moves. Mastercard at 25.9X P/E: Pricey, But Not Overpriced
- Neutral Sentiment: Several retrospective pieces on long-term returns and Berkshire Hathaway’s stake (Buffett’s exposure to AXP) keep attention on AXP as a long-term holding rather than a near-term trade. Investing $1K in Warren Buffett’s Favorite Bank Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~14.3% in February to 9.85M shares (?1.4% of float), increasing potential selling pressure and downside risk if momentum turns negative. (February short interest data reproduced in the news feed.)
- Negative Sentiment: Reserve Bank of India data show AmEx’s active card base in India fell by ~118k year-over-year, signaling regional market share headwinds in a fast-growing market. Foreign banks’ credit card base shrinks as local rivals step up
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals and recent fundamentals are a drag: AXP trades well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$349), and the Jan quarter showed a tiny EPS miss—factors that can amplify selling by momentum/quant strategies.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Express
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.73.
American Express Stock Performance
American Express stock opened at $303.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.10 and a 200-day moving average of $349.48. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.
American Express Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
American Express Company Profile
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.