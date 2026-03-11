Capital International Inc. CA Has $20.76 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Autonomous Res reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $919.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $833.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $916.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $843.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total transaction of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

