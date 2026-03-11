Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

More Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.