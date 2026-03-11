Chad Boudreaux Sells 4,400 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Chad Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,082. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE HII opened at $416.98 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.42 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,260,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.7% during the third quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.13.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

