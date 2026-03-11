China Hongqiao Group (CHHQF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

China Hongqiao Group (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2316 per share and revenue of $11.4141 billion for the quarter.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Hongqiao Group stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. China Hongqiao Group has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

China Hongqiao Group Limited is one of the world’s leading producers of primary aluminum and related products. The company operates an integrated production chain spanning bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and power generation. Leveraging access to low-cost hydroelectric power and in-house alumina capacity, Hongqiao has established a position as a cost-competitive supplier in the global aluminum market.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Binzhou, Shandong Province, China Hongqiao Group has grown through vertical integration and strategic expansion.

