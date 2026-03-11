BILL (NYSE:BILL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $42.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.95.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.71 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.BILL’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,843,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,386,000 after acquiring an additional 371,265 shares in the last quarter. ER Collective Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,588,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BILL by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,958,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,335,000 after purchasing an additional 791,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,889,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 541,213 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.
