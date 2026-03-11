Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $78.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.2857.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $60.22 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $93,627,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,274,000 after buying an additional 1,497,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 28,246.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,058,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 1,054,436 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after buying an additional 1,005,116 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 132.4% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,561,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,913,000 after buying an additional 889,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.