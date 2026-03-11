Blue Whale Capital LLP Trims Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Blue Whale Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 95,969 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44. The company has a market cap of $429.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.