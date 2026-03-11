Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF $GCAD

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:GCAD – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,206 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 19.36% of Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GCAD opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 204.0%.

Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF (GCAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in income-producing equities in the US aerospace and defense industry. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model GCAD was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Gabelli.

