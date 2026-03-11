Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 4,059 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 70 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 89 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $499.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.53.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.00, for a total value of $4,394,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,225. This represents a 20.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.65, for a total value of $2,394,361.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,646.35. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,845,497. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

See Also

