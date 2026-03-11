Zacks Research Predicts Weaker Earnings for EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

NYSE EOG opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,774 shares of company stock worth $945,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

