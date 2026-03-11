Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $35,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 66.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.25 and its 200-day moving average is $226.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total value of $2,197,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,608,736.62. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Stories

