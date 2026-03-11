Schroder Investment Management Group Has $61.84 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,474,171 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $61,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,112,336,000 after buying an additional 4,925,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,773 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,579,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Evercore lifted their price target on Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.68, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.37. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

