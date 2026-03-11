Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 151.0% during the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 52,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,164,764 shares of company stock worth $172,444,497. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies
- Positive Sentiment: Dell raised its quarterly dividend ~20%, boosting shareholder yield and signaling confidence in cash flow — a supportive catalyst for income-focused investors. As Dell Technologies Raises Its Dividend 20%, Should You Buy DELL Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Mutual funds and several institutions have increased Dell exposure recently, which can support demand and limit downside after the rally. Mutual Funds Load Up On This Defense Name, Dell Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Dell is expanding in AI/edge markets (new rugged PowerEdge XR9700, Unisys alliance, Dataloop deal), which increases addressable market for higher-value servers and services over time. Dell Pushes Into Edge AI As Valuation Lags Analyst Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst target lifts and continued buy-side coverage (several firms with Overweight/Buy ratings and higher targets) give fundamental support to the rally. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $170.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces (Zacks, market commentary) keep Dell on investor screens but don’t present a single new catalyst. Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Expedia, Nvidia, Fair Isaac, Broadcom, Apollo and Dell
- Neutral Sentiment: Local reporting notes headcount reductions in Round Rock while revenue remains strong — cost trimming can help margins but raises execution/PR considerations. Dell employing fewer people here — but it’s raking in the revenue
- Negative Sentiment: Director Ellen Kullman sold ~150,346 shares (~$21.8M), materially reducing her stake — a large insider sale that can spook short-term sentiment. Insider Sale Filing — Ellen Jamison Kullman
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlights margin worries: rising DRAM/component prices and a richer AI-server mix could compress OEM gross margins even as revenue grows — a key reason for profit-taking. Dell slides 3.5% as margin worries resurface after AI-fueled rally
- Negative Sentiment: Broad pattern of insider selling (other large director/executive sales reported) reinforces near-term supply pressure and governance/sentiment concerns. Dell (DELL) Stock Slides as Board Director Dumps $21.8M Worth of Shares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.28.
Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of DELL stock opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.
Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
