Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 151.0% during the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 52,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,164,764 shares of company stock worth $172,444,497. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.28.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

