Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 879,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,852 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Semtech were worth $62,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Semtech by 55.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at $4,318,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at $9,160,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,944,000.

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,632. This represents a 12.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $270,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,700.98. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $2,787,350. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. Semtech Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 282.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

