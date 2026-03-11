Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61,376 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $60,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.86.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $195.32 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

