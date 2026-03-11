Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Purchases Shares of 19,730 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $435.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.05 and a 200-day moving average of $495.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

