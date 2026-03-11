Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $64,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,394,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,796 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 346,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Blackstone by 16,035.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 20.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 840,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,582,000 after buying an additional 142,479 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 733.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.09 and a 12-month high of $190.09.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 1,146,789 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.16 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.24. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. This represents a 7.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $185.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.