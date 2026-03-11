Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 116,288 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,512,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,288 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $70,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 313,868 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 134.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 606,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,620,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

LiveRamp Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.68 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

