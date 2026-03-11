Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of Exelon worth $56,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 170.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,118 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 6,003,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,685,000 after purchasing an additional 208,242 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 987,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,875,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3%

EXC stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

