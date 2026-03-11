Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Insider Eric Scroggins Sells 1,313 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) insider Eric Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $150,207.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,617.60. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.0%

ALSN opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4,032.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $115,674,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,093,000 after buying an additional 1,101,824 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,257,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,095,000 after buying an additional 826,352 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,215,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,498,000 after acquiring an additional 683,035 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

